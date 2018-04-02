Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price

Media headlines about StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. StoneCastle Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 48.2771194685563 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get StoneCastle Financial alerts:

BANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 price objective on shares of StoneCastle Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. National Securities increased their price target on shares of StoneCastle Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCastle Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of BANX opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.29, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.20. StoneCastle Financial has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. equities analysts expect that StoneCastle Financial will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. StoneCastle Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-stonecastle-financial-banx-share-price-updated.html.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to provide stockholders with current income, and to a lesser extent capital appreciation. The Company generally invests in the senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred shares and common stock of community banks.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCastle Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCastle Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.