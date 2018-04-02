TJX Companies (TJX) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.20

Media coverage about TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TJX Companies earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the apparel and home fashions retailer an impact score of 46.3915847229391 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $80.40. 1,697,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,570.59, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TJX Companies has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $84.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $92.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.30.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 12,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $1,055,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,535,168.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $3,603,785.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,855 shares of company stock worth $6,502,443 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

