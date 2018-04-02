Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Triangle Capital (TCAP) Share Price

Media headlines about Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Triangle Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.5061808720105 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Triangle Capital stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 43.15 and a quick ratio of 43.15.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. analysts anticipate that Triangle Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCAP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, UBS raised shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

