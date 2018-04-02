Unitil (UTL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Unitil (NYSE:UTL) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Unitil earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.7327445135489 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:UTL opened at $46.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $687.66, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.18. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.40 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Unitil in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Unitil to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unitil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

