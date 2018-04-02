Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Veeco (VECO) Stock Price

Headlines about Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Veeco earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.1858707944558 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $17.00 on Monday. Veeco has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $818.14, a P/E ratio of -850.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Veeco (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Veeco had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Veeco’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Veeco will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veeco from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About Veeco

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

