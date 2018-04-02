Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xcerra (XCRA) Stock Price

News stories about Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcerra earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7664416434019 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have commented on XCRA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xcerra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Xcerra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xcerra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCRA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,585. The company has a market capitalization of $639.75, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Xcerra has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.82 million. Xcerra had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Xcerra will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

