SongCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $275.00 (CRYPTO:SONG)

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 26th. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. SongCoin has a market cap of $62,469.00 and approximately $275.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SongCoin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.83 or 0.01692610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007026 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015271 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001129 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00023007 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SongCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org.

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy SongCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SongCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SongCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

