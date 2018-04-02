Sonic Automotive (SAH) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sonic Automotive to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Sonic Automotive pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 20.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Sonic Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sonic Automotive and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonic Automotive 0.94% 11.17% 2.24% Sonic Automotive Competitors 3.23% 33.56% 3.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sonic Automotive and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sonic Automotive $9.87 billion $92.98 million 10.24 Sonic Automotive Competitors $7.94 billion $218.36 million 12.91

Sonic Automotive has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Sonic Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sonic Automotive and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonic Automotive 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sonic Automotive Competitors 116 604 656 28 2.42

Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.13%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 15.67%. Given Sonic Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sonic Automotive is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Sonic Automotive has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic Automotive’s competitors have a beta of 9.96, indicating that their average stock price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonic Automotive competitors beat Sonic Automotive on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company’s operating segments include Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. Its Franchised Dealerships segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles and buy and sell used vehicles, sell replacement parts, perform vehicle repair and maintenance services, and arrange finance and insurance products. The EchoPark segment consists of standalone specialty retail locations that provide customers an opportunity to search, buy, service, finance and sell pre-owned vehicles. Its franchised dealerships provide services, including sales of both new and used cars, and light trucks; sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services (collectively, Fixed Operations), and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance and other aftermarket products (collectively, F&I) for its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.