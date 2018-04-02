Sonic (SONC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Sonic Corp., America’s Drive-in has built a dominant position in the drive-in restaurant business. They did it by sticking to what made drive-ins so popular in the first place: made-to-order American classics, signature menu items, speedy service from friendly Carhops and heaping helpings of fun and personality. Today, Sonic is the largest chain of drive-in restaurants in America. As a business, they continue to thrive, maintaining strong real sales growth, industry-leading customer frequency and high returns for their stockholders. So take a cruise through their website to learn more about our company and the people who help make it an American success story. “

Get Sonic alerts:

SONC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sonic in a report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sonic in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sonic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sonic in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

SONC stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. Sonic has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $970.30, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Sonic will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,171,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,119,000 after purchasing an additional 86,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,222,000 after purchasing an additional 296,665 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,110,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 929,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 61,711 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sonic (SONC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sonic-sonc-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic (SONC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.