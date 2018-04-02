Analyzing Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) and Zoe's Kitchen (ZOES)

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE: ZOES) and Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Zoe's Kitchen has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonic has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zoe's Kitchen and Sonic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoe's Kitchen $314.10 million 0.90 -$1.99 million ($0.10) -144.40 Sonic $477.27 million 2.03 $63.66 million $1.25 20.18

Sonic has higher revenue and earnings than Zoe's Kitchen. Zoe's Kitchen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sonic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Zoe's Kitchen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zoe's Kitchen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Sonic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zoe's Kitchen and Sonic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoe's Kitchen 1 4 2 0 2.14 Sonic 1 7 5 0 2.31

Zoe's Kitchen presently has a consensus target price of $14.93, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Sonic has a consensus target price of $28.54, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Sonic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonic is more favorable than Zoe's Kitchen.

Dividends

Sonic pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Zoe's Kitchen does not pay a dividend. Sonic pays out 51.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Zoe's Kitchen and Sonic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoe's Kitchen -0.63% -1.46% -0.82% Sonic 16.01% -25.75% 9.94%

Summary

Sonic beats Zoe's Kitchen on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc. develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs. Its food, including both hot and cold items, is suited for catering to a range of business and social occasions. It caters to a range of dietary needs by offering vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and its calorie conscious, Simply 500 menu selections. Its party packs serve groups of approximately 10 and are each filled with their own combination of fresh fruits, veggies, proteins and grains. The Company serves dishes for various occasions, such as Guilt-Free Girls Night, Game Day Goodies, Shower Sensations and Kids’ Party Pack. As of December 26, 2016, it had operated 201 Company-owned restaurants and three franchise restaurants in 20 states across the United States.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board. At a Sonic Drive-In, a customer drives into one of the parking spaces, orders through the intercom speaker system and has the food delivered by a carhop and Sonic Drive-Ins also include a drive-thru lane and patio seating to provide customers with alternative dining options. Its food items include specialty drinks, such as cherry limeades and slushes, ice cream desserts and chicken sandwiches and hamburgers.

