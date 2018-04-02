Sonic’s (NASDAQ:SONC) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sonic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SONC opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. Sonic has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.30, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Sonic had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sonic will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $238,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Sonic by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 810,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after buying an additional 508,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonic by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 631,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 445,606 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sonic by 25.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,462,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,222,000 after buying an additional 296,665 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

