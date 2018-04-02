SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $77,353.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $40.40 million and approximately $77,353.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00003020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon and Qryptos. In the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003159 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00696332 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014357 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00177332 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029965 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,773,781 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Qryptos, Cobinhood, YoBit, Kucoin, Bit-Z and CoinFalcon. It is not possible to buy SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

