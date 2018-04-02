Sothebys (BID) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

BID has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Sothebys from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Olivier Reza sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $3,356,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $94,163.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,164 in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 657,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,306,000 after purchasing an additional 120,655 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 470,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 344,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sothebys by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,709,000 after acquiring an additional 466,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BID traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 116,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,691.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sothebys has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.70 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

