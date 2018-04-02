Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, March 16th. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Source Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.75.

Shares of TSE SHLE opened at C$4.97 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.80.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

