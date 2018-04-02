Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Flinton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,072,000 after buying an additional 294,094 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 293,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,907,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,876,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,615,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,685,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of SJI opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $25.96 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2,241.40, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 91.06%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

