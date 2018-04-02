Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Southern (SO) Stock Price

Media stories about Southern (NYSE:SO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.242390899168 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Southern stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,204,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45,024.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.02. Southern has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. Southern’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Southern will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

