SpaceChain (SPC) Price Reaches $0.0422 on Major Exchanges

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, EXX and Allcoin. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $85,925.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain Token Profile

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Allcoin and EXX. It is not possible to purchase SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

