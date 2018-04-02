Spartan Motors (SPAR) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News coverage about Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Spartan Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.874169056082 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of Spartan Motors stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.95. 14,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,051. The firm has a market cap of $603.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

