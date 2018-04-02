Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in SpartanNash (SPTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.84% of SpartanNash worth $28,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 58,009 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 416,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $37.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

