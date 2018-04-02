SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (CWB) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1349 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,771,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,739. SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF has a 52 week low of $47.64 and a 52 week high of $53.80.

SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible SecETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

