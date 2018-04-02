SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0472 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FLRN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,216,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,963. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

