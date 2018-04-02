SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

BATS EMTL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.21. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/spdr-doubleline-emerging-markets-fixed-income-etf-emtl-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-10.html.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.