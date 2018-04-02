Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 22,091 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (RWX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,091 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $40.02 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $42.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

SPDR Dow Jones Interntnl Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

