SPDR Series Trust (HYMB) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

SPDR Series Trust (NYSEARCA:HYMB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1848 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of SPDR Series Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.61. 149,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,654. SPDR Series Trust has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

