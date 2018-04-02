SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.03% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

MDYG opened at $157.43 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.41 and a 52-week high of $166.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

