Spectris plc (SXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,805.45 ($38.76).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SXS shares. Numis Securities raised Spectris to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($29.01) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,830 ($39.10) to GBX 2,880 ($39.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,860 ($39.51) to GBX 2,960 ($40.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,585 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

In other Spectris news, insider John O’Higgins sold 2,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,701 ($37.32), for a total transaction of £76,627.37 ($105,868.15).

Shares of SXS stock traded down GBX 45 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,603 ($35.96). The stock had a trading volume of 255,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,225 ($30.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,869 ($39.64). The stock has a market cap of $3,220.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,282.27.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported GBX 145.10 ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 133.40 ($1.84) by GBX 11.70 ($0.16). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of GBX 152.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 37.50 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc is a supplier of productivity-enhancing instruments and controls. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-Line Instrumentation and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services that determine structure, composition, quantity and quality of particles and materials, during research and product development processes.

