Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spectrum Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7752435898758 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. UBS raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo set a $132.00 target price on Spectrum Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rowe reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPB traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.25. The stock had a trading volume of 943,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,659. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $89.36 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,002.19, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

