Speed Mining Service (SMS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,658.00

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Speed Mining Service token can now be purchased for approximately $14.00 or 0.00200509 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. Speed Mining Service has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,658.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Speed Mining Service has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00696438 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179980 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038491 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029599 BTC.

About Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service’s genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official website is smscoin.jp/en. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Speed Mining Service

Speed Mining Service can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Speed Mining Service directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Speed Mining Service using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

