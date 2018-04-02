Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

SPRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.20. 8,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,068. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $16,179,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,093,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,169,000. VHCP Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,706,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $4,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/spero-therapeutics-spro-buy-rating-reiterated-at-cantor-fitzgerald.html.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.