Sphere Price Hits $1.86 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Sphere has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00026728 BTC on exchanges. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $110,678.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00666638 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006264 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003646 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000586 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00090050 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

