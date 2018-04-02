SpherePay (CRYPTO:SAY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One SpherePay token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpherePay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpherePay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003251 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00693253 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014391 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00177373 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00038543 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00029518 BTC.

SpherePay Token Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay.

SpherePay Token Trading

SpherePay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpherePay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpherePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

