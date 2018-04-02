SportsCoin (SPORT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

SportsCoin (CURRENCY:SPORT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, SportsCoin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One SportsCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SportsCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of SportsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SportsCoin Coin Profile

SportsCoin (CRYPTO:SPORT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2016. SportsCoin’s total supply is 19,800,001 coins. SportsCoin’s official Twitter account is @thesportscoin. SportsCoin’s official website is www.thesportscoin.com.

SportsCoin Coin Trading

SportsCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy SportsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportsCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

