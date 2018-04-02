Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,494 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of SPS Commerce worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.43.

Shares of SPSC opened at $64.07 on Monday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,105.27, a P/E ratio of 152.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.91.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. SPS Commerce had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,494 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sps-commerce-inc-spsc-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-updated-updated.html.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.