Square’s (NYSE:SQ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research report released on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.39 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Square from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Piper Jaffray reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.48.

Square stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. 11,899,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Square has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $19,500.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.80 and a beta of 4.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. analysts forecast that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Sarah Friar sold 39,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,962,744.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,356,715.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,317.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,814 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,360,657 shares of company stock worth $62,384,945 over the last quarter. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Square by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,558 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,426,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,005,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,019 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 458.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

