Square (SQ) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr

Vetr upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, March 26th. Vetr currently has $58.39 target price on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Square from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Square from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.48.

NYSE:SQ opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Square has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,500.71, a PE ratio of -492.00 and a beta of 4.56.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.63 million. research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $15,916,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Friar sold 38,400 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,592,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,639.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,657 shares of company stock valued at $62,384,945 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Square by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Square by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Square by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Square by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 151,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

