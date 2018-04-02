Square (NYSE:SQ) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Square (NYSE:SQ) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Square earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.0602855425875 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:SQ traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.68. 11,918,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,905,750. Square has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $19,500.71, a P/E ratio of -476.80 and a beta of 4.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Square had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $616.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SQ. Vetr raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.39 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Square from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Square from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on Square to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.48.

In other news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $54,471.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 487,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,120,367.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $15,916,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,360,657 shares of company stock valued at $62,384,945. 32.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

