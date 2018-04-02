SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.38.

SSR Mining stock opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,150.84, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $107.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 15.76%. SSR Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 8,368.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 176,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 174,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 479,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, formerly Silver Standard Resources Inc, is a Canada-based resource company. The Company is engaged in the operation, acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties located in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Pirquitas mine, Marigold mine, Seabee Gold Operation, and Exploration and evaluation properties.

