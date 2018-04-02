St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.28

News headlines about St Jude Medical (NYSE:STJ) have trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. St Jude Medical earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical technology company an impact score of 45.6396615340536 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

St Jude Medical stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,736,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. St Jude Medical has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $84.00.

St Jude Medical Company Profile

St. Jude Medical, Inc is focused on the development, manufacture and distribution of cardiovascular medical devices for the global cardiac rhythm management, cardiovascular and atrial fibrillation therapy areas, and interventional pain therapy and neurostimulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders.

