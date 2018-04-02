366 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 16,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $9,091,000. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.21, for a total transaction of $4,260,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,231.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L John Doerr sold 11,575 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.99, for a total transaction of $12,500,884.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,765.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,709 shares of company stock worth $53,035,301. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morningstar restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,086.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $18.16 on Monday, reaching $1,013.63. 397,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,612. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $716,870.19, a P/E ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “366 Shares in Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/st-louis-trust-co-invests-383000-in-alphabet-inc-goog-updated.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.