Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Short Interest Update

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,499,234 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 4,797,447 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,177 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 68,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $1,800,633.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,477.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 31,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $842,188.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,880.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,069 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,472 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 14,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Stag Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,325.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stag Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $29.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.19.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties across the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 314 buildings in 37 states with approximately 60.9 million rentable square feet, consisting of 243 warehouse/distribution buildings, 54 light manufacturing buildings, 16 flex/office buildings, and one building in redevelopment.

