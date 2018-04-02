Stamps.com (STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $254.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $230.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Stamps.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com stock opened at $201.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,531.04, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $233.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.96. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.26 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.37, for a total value of $1,873,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,511.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sebastian Buerba sold 25,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $5,219,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,589 shares of company stock worth $47,918,021 in the last ninety days. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,297,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Stamps.com (STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/stamps-com-stmp-upgraded-to-buy-by-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc is a provider of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The Company offers mailing and shipping products and services to its customers under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipStation, ShipWorks and ShippingEasy brands. It operates through the Internet Mailing and Shipping Services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.