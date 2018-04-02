David A. Dunbar Sells 4,000 Shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Stock

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) CEO David A. Dunbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,854.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SXI stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,233. The company has a market cap of $1,223.29, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.54. Standex International has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Standex International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Standex International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 14.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Standex International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/standex-international-sxi-ceo-sells-405720-00-in-stock-updated.html.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, coolers and freezers, ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, countertop merchandisers, cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, deep fryers, baking equipment, pump systems, and display cases.

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.