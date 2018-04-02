Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.77. 3,655,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,370.18, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,363,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602 over the last three months. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/starbucks-co-sbux-shares-bought-by-montag-a-associates-inc-updated.html.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.