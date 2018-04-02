Starta Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STA)

Starta (CURRENCY:STA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Starta has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. Starta has a total market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $194.00 worth of Starta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starta token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00009244 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Starta alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003192 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00693046 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00179165 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029272 BTC.

Starta Token Profile

Starta’s launch date was July 4th, 2017. Starta’s total supply is 5,293,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,200,017 tokens. Starta’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starta is startaico.com.

Starta Token Trading

Starta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is not currently possible to buy Starta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starta must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.