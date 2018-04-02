Startcoin Market Capitalization Tops $659,486.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $659,486.00 and approximately $5,217.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Pura (PURA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00065383 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Startcoin Profile

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is not currently possible to purchase Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Startcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.