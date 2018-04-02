Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326,975 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 0.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Citigroup worth $141,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fox Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,508,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bancorpsouth Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Citigroup to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.92 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo set a $95.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $80.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $67.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173,479.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

