Oritani Financial Corp. (ORIT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Oritani Financial worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 320,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Oritani Financial by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oritani Financial stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. Oritani Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a market cap of $711.03, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Oritani Financial had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. analysts expect that Oritani Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORIT. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Oritani Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oritani Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oritani Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Oritani Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, SVP Philip Wyks sold 10,000 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Hekemian, Jr. sold 11,334 shares of Oritani Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $181,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,247 shares of company stock worth $7,129,174 in the last three months. 12.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oritani Financial

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers in the United States. It accepts a range of deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

