Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,353 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,228 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154,391.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.82%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

