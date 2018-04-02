Status (SNT) Market Cap Reaches $377.20 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 28.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Status has a market cap of $377.20 million and approximately $119.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001545 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, Upbit and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00695269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00178454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Status Profile

Status’ launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, Kucoin, Livecoin, AEX, Bitfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, Huobi, Tidex, BigONE, EtherDelta, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is not currently possible to purchase Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

