Status (CRYPTO:SNT) Price Hits $0.0913 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0913 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $316.78 million and approximately $51.55 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00700162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014459 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00168193 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00030437 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, Cobinhood, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Bitfinex, Gatecoin, BigONE, AEX, EtherDelta, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, Huobi and Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Status and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.